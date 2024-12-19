Traddify payment solutions to boost cross-border transactions for Nigerians

Traddify, a global remittance platform, has announced enhanced payment solutions in Nigeria with new features to make sending and receiving money across borders faster, safer, and more convenient for individual users, businesses, and SMEs.

In a statement, the company disclosed that it aims to address the growing demand of Nigerians in cross-border payment transactions by leveraging innovative technology to simplify transactions, offering users a seamless experience for both traditional and digital currencies.

Gold Sylvester, CEO and founder of Traddify, emphasised the platform’s mission to address key challenges in the global remittance environment.

“At Traddify, we aim to make transactions easy and efficient for individuals, businesses, and traders. By addressing the challenges faced by SMEs, we ensure reliability, speed, and convenience in every transaction. We’re committed to fostering trade and payments for millions across Africa, enabling global operations to thrive.”

Key features include a secure virtual dollar card, enabling seamless online transactions, quick and convenient money transfers to family, friends, or business partners, and multi-currency accounts for managing diverse currencies such as Naira, Kenyan Shillings, and Cedis.

Read also: Transfers, cash dominate cross-border payment in Africa — Report

“With these solutions, we’re not just connecting people; we’re enabling growth, innovation, and opportunity,” Gold said. “Traddify is dedicated to simplifying global transactions while driving financial inclusion and empowering businesses to scale effortlessly.”

Sylvester further highlighted the transformative role of fintech in advancing economic opportunities. “We understand the role that financial technology plays in advancing an economy like Nigeria, where access to seamless, secure, and inclusive financial solutions can drive innovation and empower small businesses. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Traddify has the potential to bridge economic gaps, foster financial inclusion, and catalyze sustainable growth.”

Share