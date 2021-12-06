TotalEnergies’ new lubricant raises bar for climate-friendly products

TotalEnergies’ new lubricant pack has raised the bar for climate compliant lubricants in the Nigerian market helping to further Nigeria’s net-zero emissions ambition.

Total Quartz, Total Hi-Perf and Total Rubia Fleet are the lubricants repackaged and renewed to suit the United Nations development programme “Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs) and the Net-Zero Carbon emission targets of 2050.

Market watchers say the new lubricant packs launched into the Nigerian market on November 30, will spur other producers to begin to think about making their products more sustainable.

Saheed Gbadamosi, Project Engineer (Civil), in a presentation at the launch said, “TotalEnergies through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects empower families and thereby improve their way of life. This we have done in alignment with SDGs goals in ensuring that the poverty in the world is reduced to the barest minimum.

“We are also working towards the Net-Zero Carbon Emission targets of 2050 by investing in energy, renewable energy (solar inverter and the likes)”

In the same vein, Muyideen Nurudeen, General Manager Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Management, talked about the sustainability factors introduced in the packaging upgrade.

“With our new and improved package comes increased product recovery, increased compactness, less use of raw materials, so lighter weight and a possibility of incorporating recycled plastics.

“We pride ourselves in being committed to better energy and as such we are always looking for ways to improve and adapt our business and products.”

Meanwhile, when asked about their Net-Zero Carbon Emission Commitment, Olubunmi Popoola-Mordi, Executive General Manager, said “The product packaging upgrade uses less raw materials and in turn is lighter in weight. This reduction in the weight of cans will prevent the emission of 9,500 tons of CO2 equivalent* each year owing to raw materials savings.

“TotalEnergies journey to net-zero is very paramount and our services and products must be aligned to this goal.”

Popoola-Mordi also correlated the change of the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies with their Energy transition commitment.

“The name change is designed to make the company’s transformation into a broad energy company a reality as the company is an integral part of its identity. So, in line with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, TotalEnergies Company has been making a significant effort to incorporate the climate challenge into its strategy.

“In May 2020, we declared our ambition and made a commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and in September 2020, we translated that ambition into a decade-long strategy for transforming Total into a broad energy company. That strategy is based on expansion in two key areas, natural gas, and renewable power (Energy).”