Total Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited financial statement for the half-year (H1) period ended June 30, 2021. The company’s half-year scorecard on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) shows revenue increased by 42percent to N151.333billion, from H1’2020 low of N106.704billion. Profit before minimum and income taxation for the review period increased to N11.778billion in H1’21,…

