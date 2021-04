Explicit Communications, housed in the Integrated Marketing industry and outstanding marketing communication and advertising agency with unique creative capabilities in Nigeria has hit the success milestone attaining 25 years of experience in satisfying clients and building a relentless team. With the core values laced around creativity, strategy and research, the Explicit team evolved beyond Advertising,…

