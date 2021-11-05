Three Crowns set to digitalize product packaging with QR code

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, makers of Three Crown milk is set to digitalize product packaging with QR code in a move to increase interaction between the brand and its customers as well as unveil the brand’s Christmas campaign.

Omolara Banjoko, marketing manager, Three Crowns, disclosed that with a phone camera scan, the Three Crowns QR code will give consumers an in-depth experience with the brand, beyond product consumption.

“The QR code gives our consumers more information on what the product offers plus ongoing campaigns and relevant tips for every mum as the ‘heart of the home’ all through the year. Our consumers may not be new to the concept of codes. But our QR code is the ultimate code to a mum’s heart” Banjoko said.

The campaign will be executed digitally out of home, on radio and TV. Participants are required to purchase any of Three Crowns new packs with the QR Code, scan the code with a phone camera, register and complete the task to unlock goodies.

Read also: Outspan inseminates 100 cattle to boost local milk production

Also, Chioma Otisi-Igwe, brand manager, Three Crowns, also confirmed that the brand will further leverage the Christmas season to pamper mums with gifts using the new QR code on the portal to access the gifts.

“The campaign will drive a deeper emotional appeal for mums to appreciate other mums. All that will be required is a purchase of Three Crowns milk, scan the QR code and nominate a mum for all her efforts all through the year with nice words from her heart to receive a gift from Three Crowns milk.”

“The most interesting thing is that the nominator will win just as much as the nominee.”

The Three Crowns QR code Christmas campaign will run from November through December 2021.

Three Crowns is a leading Nigerian milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s foremost dairy company for over 60 years. The company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vita FrieslandCampina mins and minerals that support their well-being.