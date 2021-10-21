The Residence Afrika, new reality TV show announces $500,000 grand prize

Nigerian company, Africa Network Entertainment Limited (ANEL) has announced plans for the premiere of its much-awaited reality TV Show; The Residence Afrika with a $500,000 grand prize. The first season of the show, which seeks to promote African culture tagged, The Quest Edition will debut in March 2022 and air on local platforms for viewers globally, with 24 contestants from Anglophone countries in Africa competing for the prize money.

Kelechi Freeman Ukadike, the chairman of ANEL and executive producer of The Residence Afrika, said viewers will be able to watch the Show on The Residence Afrika app which will be available on Google Playstore and AppStore. According to him, viewers can also have direct conversations with the contestants and choose their star contestant of the week, on a weekly basis.

Ukadike disclosed further that auditions for The Residence Afrika will be open to Africans irrespective of status, gender and background. Similarly, he said all contestants will apply online through a transparent audition process and can access more information on the show’s website.

According to Ukadike, The Residence Afrika which will have 2 Mansions in an undisclosed location is a much-anticipated reality TV Show for Africans aimed at empowering talents from the continent with more business opportunities. “There is a possibility for the contestants to win more than $500,000 because they will all have the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, talents and business skills throughout the Show especially during brand tasks,” he stated.

Chuks Anyaduba, the project manager of the reality TV show, said that the goal is to curb political upheavals and misunderstandings created by cultural diversity. According to him, this will be achieved by showcasing and harmonizing the value systems of different ethnic groups across the continent on The Residence Afrika.

Jim Iyke, vice-chairman and director of The Residence Afrika, said preparations are being made to drive engagement and publicity via digital platforms globally. Organisers are also working on ensuring viewers can vote for their favourite contestants by purchasing credits via digital solutions like Paypal, Flutterwave and Bitcoin. “After two years of planning and preparation, the Show’s first season will be aired in Africa and around the world including the United States and the United Kingdom,” he stated.