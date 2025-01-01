The Connected Awards recognises 90 tech heroes globally

The Connected Awards, a platform for recognising and celebrating tech professionals, has certified 90 individuals across diverse regions and categories in 2024.

In a statement, the organisation said this significant milestone marks a new chapter in the organisation’s journey to immortalise the lifelong accomplishments of tech leaders worldwide.

Unlike traditional awards that focus on short-term achievements, The Connected Awards takes a unique approach by evaluating the entirety of a professional’s career. This comprehensive method ensures that their long-standing contributions to their fields are not only acknowledged but also preserved as part of their enduring legacy.

“The Connected Awards isn’t just about celebrating success,” said Qazeem Oladejo, founder of The Connected Awards. “It’s about preserving the impact these professionals have made throughout their careers, ensuring that their accomplishments inspire future generations.”

This year’s cohort includes a diverse range of professionals, from software engineers and product innovators to visionary leaders, all of whom are driving positive change within their industries and beyond.

The certified individuals hail from various countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Germany, Nigeria, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Algeria, South Africa, Benin Republic, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Malta, and Australia.

Looking ahead, The Connected Awards has expansion plans. Oladejo stated, “We aim to continue expanding into the United States and Canada Editions, amplifying our presence in North America. Similarly, we are strengthening our footprint in the United Kingdom and Europe while making significant progress across Africa and South America. Entering the Arabian and Asian terrains is an exciting venture, where we plan to spotlight tech leaders in those regions.”

The Connected Awards distinguishes itself by its rigorous evaluation process and unwavering commitment to celebrating professionals of the highest caliber. Each certification acknowledges not only technical expertise but also leadership, innovation, and societal impact.

By immortalising career impacts, The Connected Awards redefines the meaning of certification in the tech industry. “Our mission is to validate and celebrate tech leaders whose contributions shape the very fabric of our world,” Oladejo emphasised. “We aim to make recognition a lasting testament to their lifetime of achievements.”

Share