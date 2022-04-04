TGI Group concludes women’s month with personal finance webinar

Global conglomerate and a leading contributor to the Nigerian economy, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has rounded up activities marking its 2022 International Women’s Month with a webinar on personal financial management on Wednesday, March 30.

The webinar, which was held virtually, was facilitated by finance experts, and enlighten participants on the best means of managing and investing money.

TGI Group, the parent company of CHI Farms, WACOT Rice, WACOT Limited, WACUB Limited, TGI Ditsri, CHI Pharmaceuticals, CORMART Nigeria Limited, etc., began the celebration on March 8 with Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Founder, DashMe Foundation, Kemi Adeosun, as special guest. The event also hosted a panel discussion on breaking workplace biases, which brought to fore issues that were hitherto seen as normal.

The celebration continued on Thursday, March 23, with a health talk on cervical cancer and other basic health checks and was followed by a gift to all the women across the Group.

Commenting on this year’s unique commemoration, TGI Group Corporate Communication Head, Rafiat Gawat said that the Group develops and implements policies and programs that ensure that all employees are given a level playing field, while considering the differences that exist.

“This is a worthy celebration of all TGI Group female associates. As an organisation, we remain committed to inclusivity in the workplace. Our approach ensures that Leadership both at Group level and in all our companies across 13 countries, are aligned, and are committed to measurable goals that address women’s unique issues in their various locations,” she said.

Also commenting on the commemoration, the Group’s Managing Director, Rahul Savara reiterated that the Group would continue to focus on employee welfare, while considering the unique challenges the women face.

Established in the mid-1980s, the TGI Group owns over 100 leading brands in fast-moving consumer goods, agricultural inputs, industrial chemicals, homecare products and pharmaceuticals.