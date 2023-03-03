Tech firm wins N2m at NCC ICT innovation contest

An indigenous high-tech-powered mobility company, Nairaxi has emerged as best of the 3rd annual Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ICT innovation competition and exhibition.

The tech company received N2 million after demonstrating excellence in its capacity to bridge the digital divide by adopting innovative and creative tech solutions to drive economic development in Nigeria.

400 startup applications were shortlisted out of which 88 made it to the first cut. 58 made it to the second cut, but only 15 tech companies made it to the exhibition booths for the semi-final.

From the 15 companies that made it to the semi-final, 10 Startups were picked for the final competition after a critical review of a one-page executive summary. The executive summary was authenticated, verified and evaluated by the panel of judges to meet the requirements of the competition.

At the final stage of the competition, lead representatives of the startups were engaged in a 3-minute pitch presentation on their tech innovations. The presentations were judged based on the ease of technology, quality of training and expertise of owners, strategies, market potentials and other necessary variables.

At the end of the presentation, Nairaxi emerged winner with a N2 million cash prize and was followed by two runner-up Winners.

The second runner-up was FLOEWS who received N1.5 million, followed closely by Tronix Lab Limited as second runner-up winner with 1Million naira cash prize.

Kingsley Eze, CEO of Nairaxi, described their victory as a reinforcement towards new technology innovation solutions for Nigeria. He stated that Nairaxi will not relent in the areas of Introducing, ensuring, and building new bridges in the nation’s digital divide.