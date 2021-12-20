TE Markets launches African Consolidated Exchange to bridge digital gap

TE Markets, an adaptable African company with interest and investments in real estate, mining and exploration, and digital financial services, has launched a game-changing platform, African Consolidated Exchange (ACEX).

ACEX is a trailblazing infrastructure for players in the financial markets and in Africa’s digital finance ecosystem. This innovative infrastructure will serve as a digitalized general store for all forex traders, crypto traders, stakeholders and investors in the financial market on the African continent, and beyond.

According to a statement from the company, ACEX being a one-stop exchange built by TE Markets will be a pan-African and multi-assets trading platform that will allow people to buy and sell Stocks, ETFs, Bonds, Forex CFDs, Cryptocurrencies and Commodities. It added that ACEX as a market that never sleeps will be an exchange bustling with Liquidity Providers, Merchants, Traders and Investors alike.

“There is no one exchange on the continent where natural minerals and agricultural produce native to the African continent are listed. ACEX will be the first exchange where native producers from Africa can list their produce, fix their competitive price and earn direct rewards for their effort. African products such as cobalt, cocoa, and timber will be synthetically indexed and offered as quotes for traders to take advantage of,” TE Markets stated.

While noting that processes around the world are now digitized, TE Markets said that Africa, with her expansive landmass, bubbly youthful population and huge economic potential must join in the foray.

It added that ACEX will be bridging the digital gap between what is and what ought to be, specifically in the financial markets space, especially on the African continent.

“Businesses within the TE Markets ecosystem, namely TE Properties; TE Micro funding, TE Payment Gateway, TE Capital and Red Planet will all be listed on ACEX. Also, ACEX will allow for listing opportunities to be extended to interested reputable businesses and startups. These businesses will leverage on the robustness of ACEX as a beehive to entice investors to their business by offering competitive and profitable staking opportunities that come with juicy Return On Investments (ROIs)

“These businesses will serve as veritable sources of passive income earning to investors who just want their money to work for them on the listed businesses. Listed business can use the liquidity generated to power their growth or finance their expansion,” the company stated.

TE further disclosed that aside from the combination of over 40 major, minor and exotic currency pairs that will be available to forex traders, ACEX will be that centralized exchange where fiat currencies from nations across the African continent will be paired, quoted and traded for profits by currency traders. “So, on ACEX, for example, the Kenyan shillings will be paired with the Nigerian naira, and offered as tradable instrument to traders from around the world to analyze and trade. There’s no other known exchange that does this already,” it stated.

On ACEX, cryptocurrencies enthusiasts and traders will be spoilt for choice as there would over 200 tokens and coins listed for both spot and futures traders to enjoy. Temcoin ($XTEM) will be the native cryptocurrency of ACEX. The coin is already being used in several different aspects. However, the foremost use will be on ACEX, where it will represent different financial instruments and therefore, have actual value.

Temcoin was developed on the efficient and fast ERC20 blockchain. It is a deflationary token that leverages DeFi and offers different staking services and a fees distribution on ACEX, offering higher profits and at the same time unifying the people of Africa. Temcoin will be used to create a single base asset so that different monies and limited liquidity can be avoided finally.