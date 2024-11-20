Tantalizers appoints Robert Speijer as GMD

…company expanding interest to maritime sector

Tantalizers has appointed Robert Speijer, a Dutch native as its new Group Managing Director, as it makes significant leadership changes. The company has also appointed Charles Ifidon, former CEO of a Port-Harcourt hotel as its new Deputy Managing Director.

In a corporate disclosure seen by BusinessDay, it was revealed that the appointments took effect on October 29. The announcement included the promotion of Segun Ekundayo, former General Manager of Operations, to the role of Executive Director of Operations, marking his elevation to the board.

A N1.07 billion private placement in Tantalizer in May 2024 saw Emirati-based company, Food Specialities and Organics Limited, and private equity firm, Banklink Africa gain majority stake in Tantalizers. In line with the shift in shareholding structure, the company’s board was reconstituted, with Adam Nuru stepping in as the new Chairman.

Abosede Ayeni, the managing director, also stepped down, however, she retained a place on the board as a Non-Executive Director.

Commenting on the appointments, Adam Nuru, Tantalizers’ chairman said,“the newly constituted Board is excited to have all these professionals serve in this Tantalizers Plc transformation journey.

“I believe that all the stakeholders are looking forward to the Robert Speijer-led team building a highly diversified food and entertainment group in the years ahead.”

Robert Speijer, the new group managing director is a trained engineer and alumnus of the Merchant Navy Academy in the Netherlands. He is also a certified blue economy professional.

According to the disclosure, Robert will help guide Tantalizers’ efforts to reposition itself and expand its strategic interests into the entertainment and blue economy sectors. Robert reportedly has over 30 years of experience in the blue economy, oil and gas, and maritime sectors.

He was the group executive director at Jagal Group and NigerDock and the vice president for Africa at Inchcape Shipping Services. He also served as director of Business Development (West Africa) for Petrofac International, a London Stock Exchange-listed company.

His deputy, Charles Ifidon, previously served as MD/CEO of Roadnetwork Global Resources Limited and De-Vine Hotels, now managed by Presken Hotels Chain.

