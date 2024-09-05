Taminu Yakubu resigns as non-executive director of Oando

Oando Plc, Nigeria’s leading Indigenous energy group, has announced the resignation of Tanimu Yakub as a non-executive director of its board to undertake a national assignment with the federal government of Nigeria.

According to a statement, Yakubu was appointed to the board on June 30, 2015. During his tenure, he served as the chairman of the board Audit, strategic planning & finance committee, and was also a member of the statutory audit committee.

“With his extensive experience in finance and strategic planning, Yakubu brought invaluable insights, financial acumen, and a strategic mindset that significantly contributed to the growth and stability of the Company,” it added.

It said the leadership was instrumental in guiding the company through various financial strategies and audits, ensuring robust governance and compliance.

The board and management of Oando Plc extended their appreciation to Yakubu for his significant contributions and exemplary service to the board.

“We wish him continued success in his new role and are confident that he will bring the same dedication and excellence to his work with the Federal Government as he did at Oando Plc,” the statement concluded.

Tanimu Yakubu is an accomplished Economist, who served as the chief economic adviser to former President Yar’adua from 2007 to 2010, managing director/chief executive officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria from 2003 to 2007, and commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning in Katsina State from 1993 to 2003.

He was appointed as director general of Nigeria’s budget office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in June 2024.

He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree in Finance from Wagner College, Staten Island, New York, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the same Institution.