Sytemap’s new initiative offers women 50% discount on land ownership

Sytemap, an investor in real estate with bias on land acquisition and technology solutions, has evolved a new initiative that offers women a 50 percent discount on land ownership.

The company is a leading technology-driven platform dedicated to transforming land acquisition in Africa. With a strong focus on transparency, innovation, and customer empowerment, it has become synonymous with trusted land ownership solutions.

The land ownership initiative, according to the company, is designed to empower women through affordable and secure land ownership. It disclosed that, from March 8-14, 2025, women will enjoy the 50 percent discount on plots from verified estate developers through its platform.

The initiative with the theme, ‘Her Land, Her Future,’ is targeted at all women including professionals in Africa and the diaspora. It underscores Sytemap’s commitment to breaking cultural and economic barriers that have historically sidelined women from property ownership.

Partnering with over 30 reputable estate developers, Sytemap is creating unprecedented opportunities for women to invest in land with confidence.

For decades, the company has been addressing the challenges women face in land ownership because in Nigeria and across Africa women have faced significant hurdles in land acquisition, including high costs, fear of fraud, and societal biases.

“In fact, studies show that 65 percent of victims of land scams in Nigeria are women. They have long been marginalized in land ownership which is a critical path to building wealth and security,” Nnamdi Uba, Sytemap’s CEO, noted, explaining that the company’s mission is not only to make land ownership accessible, but also to eliminate the fears and uncertainties that hold women back.

Uba, who spoke at a Webinar in Lagos, assured that with this initiative, Sytemap leverages its reputation for transparency and cutting-edge technology to offer a simple, scam-free, and empowering process for land purchase.

He disclosed that, the initiative which empowers women locally and globally, is a form of campaign designed to resonate with young professionals, particularly women with good-paying jobs who are ready to invest in their future.

“For women in the diaspora, the initiative offers tailored support, including seamless international payment options and an innovative plot-monitoring app that allows buyers to manage their investments from anywhere in the world,” he said.

Uba listed key features of the initiative as 50 percent Discount which is available only during the trade fair window that will come on March 8–14, 2025; Verified Estates in secure locations vetted by Sytemap and trusted developers, and Flexible Payment Plans which give options to spread payments over several months to ease financial stress.

There will be digital monitoring that will have a dedicated app to track land purchases and allocation progress. There will also be guaranteed transparency such that every outright payment comes with instant, verifiable certificate allocation, with land documents delivered within three weeks.

The CEO urges Nigerians to join the movement, explaining that the initiative will be launched during the Sytemap Land Trade Fair 1.0—an event bringing together key stakeholders, women’s organizations, and influencers to celebrate this transformative moment. “Women in the diaspora are encouraged to participate and take advantage of this life-changing opportunity,” he said.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

