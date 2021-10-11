Symrise AG partners Freddy Hirsch Nigeria to improve food innovation, nutrition in West Africa

Germany-based flavourings and nutrition manufacturer, Symrise AG has entered a strategic partnership with Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, one of the country’s leading manufacturers of spices, ingredients, and flavours to boost food innovation and nutrition in West Africa.

Under the new partnership, the companies will focus on the development, launch, and commercialization of transformational food products: general seasoning, bouillon meat, snacks, and instant noodles.

This innovative partnership will harness the flavour technology platform to deliver authentic regional and hyperlocal African flavours and ingredients. Symrise AG is a global multi-billion-dollar fragrance, care, flavour, and nutrition supplier with about 10 percent market share and presence in 100+ countries.

Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, on the other hand, is one of the leading West African manufacturers of ingredients and flavours.

Both companies have world-class research, development, and application laboratories and manufacturing facilities.

“Africa’s projected population of 3billion people by 2050 presents a large market for food and nutrition globally”, says Sofiane Berrahmoune, Sub Regional Director Flavor Africa Middle East, Symrise AG.

With the strategic partnership, Berrahmoune said Symrise AG can deliver even greater speed to markets in Africa. “This strategic partnership with Freddy Hirsch Nigeria will give us deeper access to valuable insights about Africa’s food industry.”

Increasing urbanization, rising incomes, a growing regional population, and evolving lifestyle changes are factors cited by market analysts that are responsible for driving the African food flavour and enhancer ingredient market and increasing the consumption of processed foods and beverages.

The Africa food flavour and enhancer market is a small but growing market forecasted to witness a CAGR of 5.12 percent during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The global flavour and fragrance market is forecasted to reach $36 billion in 2022 with Africa expected to play one of the biggest growth opportunities.

“To achieve our vision of creating authentic African flavours and tastes, we have invested in a Research, Development, and Application laboratory and a manufacturing facility with world-class quality management systems, in West Africa, Nigeria, Our partnership with Symrise AG provides an acceleration of flavour development across West Africa and will increase the creativity of customized flavours, help our customers attain speed to market, and enhance their operational agility,” the Managing Director of Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, Kojo Brifo said while commenting on the partnership.

Together, Symrise AG and Freddy Hirsch Nigeria have successfully positioned themselves as the leading contributors to the evolution of the food and beverage industry in West Africa and the Middle East. “Together, we are stronger than ever, committed to co-create with Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, combining the best of our strengths and leveraging our strong global footprint with our winning local flexibility, market, and consumer understanding,” concluded Berrahmoune.