Strategic partnership, support team, key to leveraging technology in business – John Obaro

John Obaro, GMD/founder of SystemSpecs has said a business needs strategic partnership and a strong support team to leverage technology in its operations.

He said this at the 2024 Sharing Experience event hosted by the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) on Thursday. The event was themed ‘Build to last: Deploying technology as business enabler.’

John Obaro, GMD/founder of SystemSpecs, said that strategic partnerships with the right people and under the right circumstances, as well as the necessity of having a strong support system and dedicated team, are key to leveraging technology.

“Innovation within teams encourages the generation of ideas that contribute to meaningful causes,” he said while also highlighting the value of Artificial Intelligence in enhancing workplace efficiency while acknowledging the potential threats it poses to human resources.

He urged attendees to embrace AI as an integral part of future business strategies.

Obaro called for Nigeria and Africa at large to retool their policies to help the technology sector maximise its potential.

He urged the government to create an environment conducive to business and technological growth.

Ray Atelly, president and chairman of NBCC stated that there is an importance of learning from the experiences of others.

“Listening to and acquiring knowledge from others is one of the cornerstones of excellence,” he said.

NBCC said in a statement that it continues to foster an environment where business leaders and professionals can share experiences, gain new insights, and collaborate on driving economic growth and development.

NBCC stated that the Sharing Experience Series remains a flagship event, providing valuable opportunities for members and the wider business community.

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce is the foremost bilateral chamber in Nigeria, promoting the development of trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain. With a diverse membership spanning various sectors, the NBCC provides a platform for networking, advocacy, and business growth.