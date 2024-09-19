Sterling HoldCo strengthens board with two new directors

Sterling Financial Holding Company Plc has added two directors to its board in a strategic effort to provide excellent services.

Ashutosh Kumar, the country head and CEO of the State Bank of India in South Africa was appointed as a non-executive director of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, and Olayinka David-West, professor of Information Systems and Associate Dean at the Lagos Business School (LBS) was appointed as an Independent non-executive director of Sterling Bank Limited.

Kumar is a seasoned banker with over 23 years of experience. He joined the State Bank of India (SBI) in 2021 and has served in different capacities and areas, including international banking, forex and derivatives, risk management, credit, trade finance, retail banking, performance planning, and operations among others.

He is versed in regulatory compliance and reporting. Before his current role at SBI, South Africa, Kumar was the deputy general manager (Business Operations) of Jodphur Zone and the chairman of the Zonal Credit Committee.

David-West is a professor of Information Systems with almost three decades of experience in the IT and financial services industry and sits on LBS’ management board.

She leads the Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Financial Services (SIDFS) initiative, a research and advocacy initiative dedicated to enhancing financial inclusion in Nigeria.

She holds expert certifications in financial inclusion policy and digital money and a member of the governing council of the Fintech Association of Nigeria and a member of the African Women in Finance and Payments.

She is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), and an academic advocate for the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA).