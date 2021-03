Sterling Bank through its Sterling One Foundation in collaboration with Bonnie Bio and other corporate organisations are leading the charge in a multi- city cleanup initiative to save Nigeria’s beaches and coastlines. To this end, a five-man governance board was constituted to provide support, guidance, and oversight to the continent’s most ambitious clean- up programme…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login