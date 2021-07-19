BusinessDay
Standard Chartered partners Afreximbank to commit $200m facility for African Union COVID-19 vaccination

Standard Chartered

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Standard Chartered on Thursday announced an agreement for Standard Chartered to provide $200m of not-for-profit funding towards Afreximbank’s structured framework to help finance the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines for African nations. The collaboration between Standard Chartered and Afreximbank will help ensure that 54 countries across Africa have access to COVID-19…

