Standard Chartered partners Afreximbank to commit $200m facility for African Union COVID-19 vaccination
African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Standard Chartered on Thursday announced an agreement for Standard Chartered to provide $200m of not-for-profit funding towards Afreximbank’s structured framework to help finance the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines for African nations. The collaboration between Standard Chartered and Afreximbank will help ensure that 54 countries across Africa have access to COVID-19…
