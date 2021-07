Standard Chartered Bank (Nigeria) has launched a sophisticated Wealth offering that gives clients access to additional liquidity to meet their investment needs within the Bank. Tagged ‘Leverage Lending’, it is a variant of the Bank’s Wealth Management lending solution which allows clients to access funds by borrowing money to invest in approved securities in addition…

