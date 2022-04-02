Stanbic to pay N25.9bn final dividend despite muted earnings

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has proposed a final dividend of N2 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, that is, N25.913billion, subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and approval.

The final dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on Wednesday April 13, 2022. The register of shareholders will be closed from Thursday April 14, 2022 to Thursday April 21, 2022.

On Friday May 27, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Wednesday April 13, 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

In the full year ended December 31, 2021, the Group’s gross earnings decreased by 12.22percent to N205.792billion from N234.446billion in 2020, while profit before tax (PBT) decreased by 30.32percent to N66.003billion in 2021 from N94.717billion in 2020. Also, its profit after tax (PAT) decreased by 31.54percent by for the year ended December 31, 2021 to N56.966billion from N83.211billion in 2020.

The directors report on the group’s dividend history and unclaimed dividend as at December 31, 2021 shows the total unclaimed dividend fund as at December 31, 2021 amounted to N3.536 billion (December 2020: N3.183billion).

The report shows that N1.118billion of the fund balance is held in an investment account (money market mutual fund) managed by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (December 2020: N1.394billion), while the balance is held in demand deposits maintained with Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. Total income earned on the investment account and recognised by the company for the year ended December 31, 2021 was N75.45million (December 2020: N54.5million).

The N34.15 the company’s share price stood as at Thursday, March 31 represents year-to-date (YtD) increase by 0.44percent.