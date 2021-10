Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc recorded 41percent decline in its third-quarter (Q3) 2021 profit before tax (PBT) of N45.312billion as against N76.86billion in same period of 2020.

According to its recently unaudited consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the nine months period ended September 30, 2021, its gross earnings printed lower at N146.61billion from N183.28billion in Q3’2020, down by 20.01percent.