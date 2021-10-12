Stanbic IBTC drives savings culture, rewards customers with N6m

Winners emerged in the first tranche of N6 million of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving campaign.

The electronic draw for the September edition held recently in Lagos and witnessed by regulatory authorities, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), produced 60 winners across different geopolitical zones of Nigeria who will be rewarded with N100,000 each.

To qualify in the draw for the prizes, ranging from N100,000 to N1m, a customer needs to save a minimum of N5,000 for 30 days in the deposit account of the bank and the more N5,000 a customer deposits, the more chances to qualify for the draw.

Speaking at the draw, Remy Osuagwu, executive director business and commercial clients in Stanbic IBTC said the bank recognises that saving is an important aspect of an individual’s journey to financial freedom and it was this reason that the bank created a campaign to reward customers for their dedication towards building a savings culture.

“The savings promo seeks to encourage customers to develop a habit of saving while also encouraging customers to take advantage of our end-to-end digital services to access diverse financial products and services. The art of saving is a positive practice all individuals must cultivate, to achieve financial stability”.

Osuagwu further said that at Stanbic IBTC Bank, they remain committed to corporate purpose of serving their customers and stakeholders by putting them at the heart of business and rewarding them for their loyalty.

Also speaking, Emmanuel Aihevba, head, main market clients said as a customer-centric financial services provider, Stanbic IBTC appreciates and values its customers as it has always ensured that customers’ financial needs are met with the bank’s bespoke products and services at all times.

Aihevba said the good news is that the promo will be on till November, 2021 thereby giving more people the opportunity to become millionaires. “As we may all know, having a savings culture cannot be over emphasised and having a financial services partner that appreciates you for saving is even more encouraging.

“We therefore urge more Nigerians to embrace the savings culture, participate in the ongoing Reward4saving promo and stand a chance of winning amazing cash prizes”, he said.