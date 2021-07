Stanbic IBTC Capital, the investment banking subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, was recognised as “Best Investment Bank in Nigeria” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2021; winning the award for the third time in four years. The award is one of the most coveted in the investment banking industry and was given in recognition…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login