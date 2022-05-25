Squareroof partners Veritasi Homes

Squareroof, a digital real estate brokerage marketplace, has partnered with Veritasi Homes to launch “ITUNU” in a residential initial property listing deal to create real estate opportunities for low and middle-income earners.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic synergy with Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited (“Veritasi“) to launch ITUNU Residential’s land stock on Squareroof Marketplace,” the company said in a statement on Monday, May 23, 2022.

“In accordance with our strategic goal of democratizing access to credible and investable real estate opportunities for low and middle-income earners, we launched Squareroof Marketplace to offer Initial Property Listing (IPL) solutions exclusively to credible real estate developers with a track record and vetted projects.”

This milestone for Squareroof is critical to our commitment to championing key real estate market development initiatives to ensure growth and development opportunities abound for the real estate sector.

Its topography is ideal for residents seeking a peaceful and natural environment.

Itunu Residential is inspired by the evergreen land in Aiyetoro, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area. This residence has been thoughtfully designed to provide its residents with serenity, recreation, and natural beauty.

Kessiena Majemite, the founder and CEO of Squareroof, expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Our vision is to make real estate investable for first-timers, particularly low and middle-income earners. We are excited to announce the launch of Squareroof Marketplace, which will make it as simple as possible to find vetted and investable development land and property stock from credible real estate developers.”

“Realtors and prospective Itunu Residential investors can easily capitalize on the project’s growth opportunity over the next 24 months.”

Realtors can sell online and easily receive their commissions, while also encouraging low-to-middle income earners who want to benefit from the value appreciation of Itunu Residential land stock to buy from as little as 1 Square meter using Squareroof.”

Veritasi is a premium real estate company in Nigeria that offers marketing, advisory, and development services throughout the real estate value chain. The company’s vision is to be a world-class real estate development company that delivers affordable homes through value innovation and optimum service.

Squareroof is a digital real estate brokerage marketplace that allows real estate developers and investors to transact in real-time.