Sony empowers Nigeria’s content creators at “Art connects” event

Sony has empowered Nigerian content creators with tools, insights, and platforms to elevate their craft which culminated in the Alpha Festival 2024.

The festival themed “Art Connects,” held in Lagos, on November 29th and in Abuja on December 1st brought together content creators, photographers, videographers, and enthusiasts to celebrate the transformative power of art and technology.

The event aimed at boosting Nigeria’s creative economy, fostered collaboration between established and emerging creatives, and provided a networking platform, facilitating connections between artists, industry stakeholders, and potential business partners.

A notable highlight in Lagos was the PitchIt contest in partnership with Amaka Studios, which provided a platform for emerging creatives to present their innovative projects.

Out of five finalists selected from numerous entries to present their creative concepts, Fred Otueze Jr. emerged as the winner with his project, “Bus Stop Stories,” an initiative transforming bus stops into cultural hubs that celebrate Nigeria’s rich heritage and community narratives.

In the Abuja edition, there were masterclasses which gave participants the opportunity to interact directly with Sony’s Alpha series equipment, enhancing their technical knowledge and creative capabilities.

One of the highlights of the festival was the interactive creative sets, where attendees could experiment with different themes and scenarios, capturing stunning visuals and pushing their creative boundaries. Live demonstrations by seasoned professionals showcased the practical applications of Sony’s latest innovations, inspiring attendees to reimagine their artistic potential.

Speaking at the event, Bukola Oloyede, demand creation specialist, Sony MEA (Digital imaging), stated, “Sony Alpha Festival Naija 2024 has been a remarkable celebration of creativity and innovation.

“We are proud to support Nigeria’s vibrant creative community and provide the tools and inspiration needed to shape the future of art and storytelling. This festival is a testament to the incredible talent in Africa, and we look forward to continuing this journey of empowerment and collaboration.”

