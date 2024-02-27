SON gets international accreditation for quality management

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has announced that its Management Systems Certification (MSC) department has received accreditation from the International Accreditation Service for four management system standards

The MSC department earned accreditation for Quality Management System ISO 9001:2015; Occupational Health and Safety Management System ISO 45001:2018; Environmental Management System ISO 14001:2015, and Food Safety Management System ISO 22000:2018.

“The accreditation signifies the department’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality in all its services,” Obiageli Egbuciem, acting director of the SON MSC Department, said.

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement, and it catalyses further advancements in our journey towards continuous improvement,” she said.

She added that the prestigious accreditation solidifies SON’s position as a leading authority in standardisation and quality assurance, not only in Nigeria but also on the global stage.

“It instils trust and confidence in stakeholders, assuring them that the organisation and its certified partners consistently deliver products and services in line with the requirements of its specific standard.”

Egbuciem added that the IAS affirmation was a direct reflection of the SON team’s pursuit of excellence and commitment to international best practices.