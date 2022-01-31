Solewant Group emerges oil & gas contractor of the year

Solewant Group, an oil and gas contractor, which also specialises in the provision of pipe, metal and field joints coating services, has emerged Oil & Gas Contractor of the Year at an award ceremony organised by News Direct, a media organisation, in Lagos.

The organisers explained to newsmen that the Oil & Gas Contractor of the Year Award was an independent seal of excellence that recognizes businesses for delivering exceptional services.

They added that the Award was meant for only businesses that met a high standard, based on quality leadership skills, contracts implementation, quality of project execution, and contribution to local content.

The organisers noted that Solewant, along with its subsidiaries, including Solewant Nigeria Limited, Solewant Specialty Protective Coatings & Paints Limited, and Field Joint Coating Limited), excel in the provision of pipe, metal and field joints coating services, adding that the Group was now entering the next phase of its extensive development through a series of investments and expansions.

“Solewant Group is an outstanding contractor with a strong impact on the Nigerian economy. The outcome of this impact, when analysed, reveals a strong nexus between the organisation’s formidable deliverables and the growth manifested in the Nigerian energy sector, ” the organisers added.

Accepting the award which was given at NewsDirect’s 11th Anniversary Lecture and Award Ceremony with the theme, ‘Public Sector Financing: The Oil Revenue Challenges, Solutions and Prospect,’ Solomon Ewanehi, the Group’s CEO, said he was happy that the good work of Solewant has not gone unnoticed.

“We are honoured to receive this award from NewsDirect. Thank you to each and every one of our clients and partners for your continued support and loyalty,” Ewanehi said.

He assured that they were committed to customer satisfaction, safety, including visibility and transparency throughout operations, continuous improvements, enhanced risk management, heightened employee satisfaction, and stronger monitoring of processes in line with industry demands.

Several other awards and recognitions were bestowed upon distinguished individuals and principal corporate bodies in Nigeria. Notable organisations that emerged as the top seven ‘Exemplary Leaders’ were the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Galaxy Backbone, NCC, NCDMB, NNPC, NIESV and Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

The event had in attendance top personalities, seasoned stakeholders and decision-makers in the public and private sectors of the economy.