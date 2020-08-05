SOG 24Hours Logistics restates commitment to development of freight forwarding, logistics business in Nigeria

SOG 24Hours Logistics, an asset-based, logistics service and solutions provider has restated its commitment to the development of freight forwarding and logistics business in Nigeria.

SOG 24Hours Logistics which enhances capacity developments of its customers, without compromising on service offers its customers the ability to handle all transportation needs with one call.

Ojitewobo Agberhiere, President and Chief Executive Officer of SOG 24Hours Logistics stated “We offer our customers the ability to handle all transportation needs with one call. Subsequently, we increase their ability to channel more efforts on core business, while we handle their transportation needs.’’

Over the years of operating in Nigeria, Ojitewobo Agberhiere has gained significant wealth of experience in the global forwarding, shipping and logistics industry.

He has particularly exhibited a superb level of entrepreneurial ingenuity and integrity uncommon with his peers in the logistics sector.

Agberhiere endeavours in Air cargo handling operation has positively contributed to the development of freight forwarding and logistics business in Nigeria; with transparency and openness at the core of the company’s operation.

SOG 24hours logistics is located at Apapa, Lagos and currently maintains regional and local facilities in 120 locations across Nigeria; including over 100 associates and about 30,000 pieces of equipment.

Critical services provided by SOG 24hours Logistics includes distribution, transportation, imports & exports, trailer rental, conveying of containers and OCTG products. SOG 24 Hours Logistics has been gracious to have worked with prestigious brands such as Shell, Chevron and Kaystone Global Resources Limited.

Agberhiere is a uniquely excellent character. His antecedents and reputation for integrity and trustworthiness has spring-boarded him beyond his contemporaries in the logistics sector in Nigeria.

He holds a Bachelor of technology degree in Industrial Mathematics from the prestigious Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State. Afterwards he relocated to the USA to pursue a budding career in logistics/transports services. Years after steadfast experience and building clientele-relationships, he established SOG Towing Services LCC in Atlanta-Georgia, USA.

Ojitewobo’s passion for excellence, innovation and hard-work, earned him considerable industry experience in the logistics industry in the United States. His passion for solving logistics bottlenecks and service inefficiency in Nigeria prompted him to establish a logistics outfit in Nigeria, his home-country.