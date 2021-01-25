BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Softwork.xyz adds identity, email verification in new upgrade to enhance users experience

Chigozie Okwara
Chigozie Okwara, co-founder/ CEO of Softwork.xyz

Softwork.xyz Limited, a software development, has upgraded its platform, adding features such as email and identity verification to enhance quality services for users. The technology platform connects thousands of employers to preferred freelancers with soft skills, and the new upgrade which compels users to do an identity verification will allow both parties to communicate effortlessly….

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.