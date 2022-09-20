SNEPCo harps on safety ahead of Bonga Turnaround Maintenance

Nigeria’s premier deep-water oil and gas exploration and production company, Shell Nigeria Exploration, and production Company Limited (SNEPCo), says the scheduled turnaround maintenance of its offshore Bonga asset would be defined by safety as top priority.

SNEPCo’s Managing Director, Elohor Aiboni, gave this charge recently at a session with the chief executive officers of contractor companies participating in the Bonga TAM scheduled for October.

“The Bonga TAM is important to revitalise this important critical national asset. But more important is carrying out the turnaround safely. That is what keeps me awake at night. It is our top priority as a company and we promote this by encouraging our staff and contractors to speak up and work only if it is safe,” Aiboni said.

She challenged the CEOs to embrace the culture of encouraging their staff to speak up and stop work if safety is being compromised. “It is the only way your organisations can thrive as they work to ensure the safe delivery of services for Bonga’s rebirth.”

SNEPCo’s Senior Asset Management Integration Lead, Jonathan Amakiri, described the session with the senior executives of the industry service companies as a deliberate strategy by SNEPCo to ensure alignment on safety, speed of execution, compliance, and excellence.

Read also: NNPC’s oil search suffers N15bn funding shortfall

“It is important that we share learnings and demonstrate commitment to addressing the relevant health, safety and environment issues to keep our people safe and motivated,” said Amakiri.

Responding to the SNEPCo charge, District Service Manager, Solar Turbines Services Nigeria Limited, Marcus Flynn, pledged the support and commitment of the CEOs to safe delivery of the TAM noting that the contractors would make safety a habit. “We will continue to make safety a way of life. That is the least we owe SNEPCo and ourselves.”

SNEPCo pioneered Nigeria’s deep-water oil and gas production at Bonga, a project that increased Nigeria’s oil capacity by 10% when it began producing in 2005. Bonga is located 120km offshore and lies in water more than 1,000 metres deep across an area of 60 square kilometres. It has the capacity to produce more than 200,000 barrels of oil a day and 150 million standard cubic feet of gas a day.