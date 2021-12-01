Sky Capital appoints Liadi as group managing director

The board of Sky Capital and Financial Allied International, the financial subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has appointed Ayoku Liadi as group managing director.

Ayoku will oversee all Sky Capital’s subsidiaries and affiliates in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Gambia. He is an accomplished financial expert with over 25 years of experience.

Prior to his appointment at Sky Capital, he was the deputy managing director, UBA Nigeria, where he was in charge of about 500 branches nationwide.

He also served as the managing director/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank, Sierra Leone between 2011 and 2013 where he recorded outstanding achievements and led the bank to become the most profitable bank in 2013. His exceptional leadership also earned the bank the prestigious KPMG award for the Best Customer Service Bank in 2012.

Ayoku holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, ACA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and is currently pursuing his Master’s degree in Marketing from the University of Lagos.

His expertise in business transformation, operations, financial control and relationship management has earned him several awards throughout his career.. He is an alumnus of Kellogg Business School, USA; Cranfield Business School, UK; IMD Business School, Switzerland and other prestigious institutions.

Speaking on the appointment, Taiwo Afolabi, group executive vice chairman, SIFAX Group, said the quality of the new helmsman was informed by the Group’s vision to drive pan- African expansion of Sky Capital Group.

“As part of the Group’s expansion and transformation plan, which is targeted at strategic positioning, improved service delivery, corporate re-engineering and next level strategic growth, we are delighted to appoint Ayoku Liadi to provide strategic leadership and drive growth at our financial subsidiary, Sky Capital & Financial Allied International,” he said.

Sky Capital Group presently has investments in banking, insurance brokerage and asset management while some of its subsidiaries and affiliates include Skye Bank Guinea, Skye Bank Sierra Leone, Bloom Bank Gambia and Sky Capital Asset Management.