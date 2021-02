The Management of SIMAN Engineering Limited will Commission its Kano Branch on Wednesday 10th February 2021. The ceremony which kicks off at 11 am will hold at Shop 30 by the Zoological main entrance, 200 road. According to SIMANs Engineering CEO, Chief, Anita Nana Okuribido this is part of the expansion plan for the company…

