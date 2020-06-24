Sigma Pension seeks to boost staff productivity as Covid-19 impacts revenue of businesses

As the impact of COVID- 19 pandemic becomes more evident in the cash flow of businesses and their ability to pay workers, Sigma Pensions is looking at strategies to increase staff productivity despite challenges in the operating environment.

To this event, the Pension Fund Administrator will on Thursday hold a webinar to look at challenges in the pensions industry and ways to boosts staff productivity.

The webinar is poised to encourage their staffs on best practices in adapting to the new working environment, how to offer better services to their clients and educate on the general impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will also focus on how the ongoing Pandemic has affected workplace relationship between employer and employees and in a similar vein, highlight how it has impacted returns on pension contributions.

With human resource personnel and pension desk officers expected to attend, the webinar will be held in two sessions discussing ‘the Impact of Covid-19 on Employer and Employee Relationships’ as well as ‘ The Impact of the Covid–19 pandemic on pensions returns.’

Speakers expected at the webinar include Employee Industrial Relations Manager, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Steve Ojeh; head, Investment, Sigma Pensions, Pabina Yinkere and head, Business Development Division West, Sigma Pensions, Mabel George who would moderate both sessions.

Asides form the webinar, Sigma Pensions during the nationwide lockdown has rigorously educated youths on social media on the importance of having pension plan which was vastly engaging and well received by the youths and with their engagements, they recorded more interests in understanding the importance of having a reliable PFA such as Sigma Pensions.