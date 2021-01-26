SIFAX Group appoints new group executive director, head legal

SIFAX Group, a group of companies with investment in Maritime, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Haulage & Logistics, Financial Services and Hospitality, has announced the appointments of two new executives. The appointees include Oyebode Ojeniyi and Olujimi Osho, who joined SIFAX as group executive director, Corporate Services and group head, Legal Services/Company Secretary respectively. Ojeniyi is…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login