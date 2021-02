Siemens Energy, a leading energy technology company focused on energizing society and accelerating decarbonization, has announced the appointment of Seun Suleiman as Managing Director. Seun joined Siemens Energy in 2014, bringing over 15 years’ experience and deep expertise in the private sector across Europe and West Africa. As an accomplished business strategist and success driven…

