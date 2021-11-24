Shoprite offers Black Friday ‘Golden Vouchers’ to consumers

Shoprite, Nigeria’s premier retailer has announced a record-breaking line-up of deals as part of its annual Black Friday sales that will randomly reward selected shoppers with “Golden Vouchers” every day over the course of the weekend with all purchases fully paid for.

The deals, which will run in all 25 stores across Nigeria from Friday, November 26, to Sunday, November 28, will see Shoprite offer its valued customers discounts across various leading brands.

Additionally, customers will also have a chance to get their hands on Shoprite’s Black Friday hampers. According to the retailer, the hampers each contain a choice selection of hand-picked products that have been designed to make sure that they contain something for everyone.

“As a fully Nigerian-owned enterprise, we are fully committed to our customers across Nigeria and are focused on providing them with an assortment of their favourite brands and great prices,” said Tayo Amusan, Chairman of Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, Shoprite, while commenting on the imminent in-store activities for this year’s Black Friday.

Amusan states further that the Black Friday sales will be a great opportunity for customers to get their hands on quality products at great prices. According to him, COVID-19 has proven difficult for many over the past twenty four months, and Shoprite’s Black Friday weekend will be a welcome breath of fresh air for many consumers.

Launched in Nigeria in 2005 with a flagship store in Lagos, Shoprite has since opened an additional 24 stores across eleven states in the country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The company currently has more than 10,000 people in its direct and indirect employment, with 99 percent of them Nigerians.

An avid supporter of local farmers, suppliers, and small business owners, Shoprite is also committed to supporting local enterprise and farmers. Presently, Shoprite Nigeria’s supply chain includes more than 300 leading Nigerian suppliers, offering a wide assortment of local brands.