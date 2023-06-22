Shareholders laud Chams for navigating tough operating environment

Shareholders of Chams Holding Company Plc have applauded the company for navigating the tough operating environment as evidenced in its financial scorecard.

The Nigeria’s provider of integrated identity management and other solutions grew its total assets from N11.8 billion in 2021 to N16.3 billion in 2022, an increase of 38percent.

The Group recorded an improved performance in 2022, with good growth along major financial indicators. Revenue increased by 52 percent from N3.3 billion in 2021 financial year to N5 billion in 2022; Cost of Sale rose pari passu with revenue due to business expansion and new project execution across the Group.

Besides, the company has introduced an array of innovative products to attract more customers, boost sales and deliver shareholder value.

Addressing the shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently, Demola Aladekomo, Chairman,

Chams Holding Company Plc explained that Chams would continue to deliver quality products and services irrespective of the tough operating environment.

He expressed optimism that the company was able to post positive results in some of its major performance indicators despite the global challenges militating against all economies in the global space.

“Our Gross Profit increased by 35 percent, and liabilities were reduced by 4 percent compared to the 2021 result. Our total equity grew by 100 per cent cent from N4.7 billion in 2021 to N9.4 billion in 2022, total assets also had a growth of 38 percent from N11.8 billion in 2021 FY to N16.3 billion in 2022 FY. However, the group had an operating loss after tax of N375 million,” said Aladekomo.

Also speaking, Mayowa Olaniyan, Group Managing Director, Chams Holding Company Plc whose appointment was overwhelmingly endorsed by the shareholders explained that the company placed premium on its existing subsidiaries in the review period.

According to her, Chams implemented some restructuring with emphasis on business collaboration with relevant institutions to attain a competitive edge in Nigeria and Africa

“During the 2022 financial year, we focused on our existing subsidiaries and businesses by restructuring and business collaboration to attain a competitive edge in Nigeria and Africa. Suffice it to say that our subsidiaries have grown in value and are well-positioned to drive our revenues and other elements toward realizing our vision. ChamsAccess Ltd has continued to deliver consistent positive results for the Group. Their digital solutions are impressive, and they have also diversified to provide several innovative consumer digital services, which are experiencing excellent growth.

“ChamsSwitch Limited focuses primarily on the corporate and business segments, e-commerce payments, remittances, and bank card . ChamsMobile Ltd is a Fintech company, a mobile money operator with the brand name KEGOW has significantly simplified e-payments services for the masses. ChamsAccess Ltd has continued to deliver consistent positive results for the Group. Their digital solutions are impressive, and they have also diversified to provide several innovative consumer digital services, which are experiencing excellent growth.

A shareholder, and the president, Highly Favoured Shareholders, Adetutu Siyanbola, commended the Board and Management of the Company for navigating the tough operating environment.

She also showered encomiums on the former Group Managing Director (GMD), Gavin Young and Ituah Ighodalo Non-Executive Director, that has just retired.