Shafa Energy revolutionises Nigerian lubricant market with new products

Leading energy solutions provider, Shafa Energy, says it has introduced two cutting-edge lubricant brands: Shafa Shanu (HD40 CF/SF) and Shafa Doki (20W/50 API:SG/CD).

“Today marks a significant milestone in Shafa Energy’s journey,” said Yakubua A Maishanu, CEO of Shafa Energy.

“Shafa Shanu and Shafa Doki are more than just lubricants – they represent our dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are confident that these products will revolutionise the Nigerian lubricant market, providing unparalleled benefits to our customers. Our goal is to empower businesses and individuals to operate efficiently, effectively, and sustainably,” Maishanu said.

The CEO said the products will be introduced into the Nigerian market later in the last week of November 2024.

“As we prepare for the launch, I invite stakeholders to experience the Shafa Energy difference. Join us on as we unveil these game-changing lubricant brands. Together, let’s drive growth, innovation, and success in Nigeria’s energy sector,” he said.

“Our company was founded in 1996 with a vision to provide high-quality energy solutions to Nigeria’s growing economy. Over the years, we have consistently delivered on this promise, and our new lubricant brands are a testament to our commitment.”

“As Nigerians adjust to new economic realities, we have also endeavoured to explore how our expertise in our industry can help motorists. At the heart of the development of these products therefore was the quest for products that will deliver superior engine protection, improved fuel efficiency, enhanced performance, environmental Compliance and reduced maintenance costs so that motorists and operators of heavy duty machinery will better optimise their spending.

“Our team worked tirelessly to develop Shafa Shanu and Shafa Doki, ensuring they meet international standards and exceed customer expectations and we believe they will set a new standard in the industry,” he said.

“Shafa Energy’s history is marked by milestones that demonstrate our commitment to excellence. From our humble beginnings to our current status as a leading energy solutions provider, we’ve consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and quality. Our new lubricant brands are the next chapter in this journey,” he concluded.

