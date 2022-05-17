Seplat says Tree4Life initiative launch a promise kept

Nigeria’s leading energy supplier, Seplat Energy Plc on Tuesday in Abuja launched its Tree4Life initiative, saying it is a promise kept.

“This event for us is a promise kept,” said ABC Orjiako, chairman, Seplat Energy Plc which is driving the country’s energy transition towards cleaner, more reliable energy that is accessible.

Seplat Energy is targeting 1 million trees in the next five (5) years, which will amount to 5 million trees. Initially, Seplat is focusing on five states: Edo, Imo, Delta and two other states in the Northern Nigeria.

The leading energy company had last year October at the Seplat Energy Summit unveiled its energy transition plan.

“The tree planing is to encourage reforestation.

We are a company that thrives on sustainability through environmental, social and governance (ESG),” Orjiako noted.

“For us in SEPLAT, we do believe that we must align with the Paris agreement of net-zero carbon. Net-zero carbon is not net zero fossile fuel,” Orjiako said.

The Paris Agreement requires that countries reach global peaking of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate-neutral world by mid-century. The High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE) goal was to accelerate and scale up action to achieve universal access to clean, affordable energy by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

Orjiako used the event to restate Seplat commitment in managing its relationship with all stakeholders from community to government.

This, as Nigeria’s government had noted that to achieve its energy transition plan – universal access to energy by 2030; zero carbon emission by 2050; and industrialisation to alleviate poverty and drive economic growth, it will partner with Seplat Energy.

Nigeria’s foremost indigenous oil and gas company, Seplat, has since noted its readiness to champion the quest to improve Africa’s energy access by repurposing its operations with a focus on cleaner energy.

In Nigeria, more than 60percent is living in darkness. SEPLAT is delivering 30percent of gas supply in Nigeria.

This also comes on the heels of Seplat’s commitment to carbon neutrality upon the realisation that something must be done by everyone concerning decarbonisation.

At the annual general meeting of Seplat Energy Plc on Wednesday, Orjiako will step down as chairman of Seplat Energy Plc after 13 years as chairman.

Roger Brown, CEO, Seplat Energy Plc said, “Tree planting has the potential to impact on all 17 UN SDGs. Reforestation has employment and empowerment. That is why Seplat is driving this.”

“We at Seplat Energy, we walk the talk. We are targeting 1 million trees in five (5) years. Seplat Tree4Life initiative is a win-win for everyone even as it aligns with government energy transition plans”.

He added that Seplat looks to the future as it repositions for greater sustainabllty impact.

“Seplat has proven to be a very responsible operator in Nigeria. I am very happy that SEPLAT is leading the way to achieving next zero. Our pathway to achieving next zero is gas. Deepening the gas business is key to achieving this . To achieve this, we declared January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2030 as “The Decade of Gas Development for Nigeria,” Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources of Nigeria noted.

Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo, chairman, NNPC board said, “Seplat Energy is embarking on this initiative at a time when the energy industry is facing enormous challenges, mostly climate change.”

She noted that in addressing climate change challenges, the oil and gas industry players have to play key roles, adding that tree planting is the simple and effective way to reduce impact of climate change and protect our environment.

“The successes recorded by Seplat Energy Plc is an inspiration to all and an encouragement to other industry players,” Abdulrazaq Isa, Co-Founder and Chairman of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited who is also the chairman of Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG).

“We are completely in support of this programme. I congratulate Seplat Energy Plc for taking this project,” said Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC Limited.

In her speech, Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State for Environment said, “SEPLAT Tree4Life initiative is a remarkable one” which is in line with federal government plan to tackle climate change is highly commendable.