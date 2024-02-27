Seplat Energy-NNPC joint venture graduates 331 teachers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) E&P Limited/Seplat Energy Joint Venture (JV) has graduated 331 teachers and 27 chief inspectors of education (CIE) at the 2024 education summit and empowerment programme for Edo and Delta states.

The Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) graduation ceremony which was held in Benin City recently hinged on the Joint Venture’s continued quest to contribute towards the improvement of quality education in the communities and states where Seplat Energy operates and by extension Nigeria.

Chioma Afe, director of external affairs and social performance at Seplat Energy addressing the challenges within the education value chain explained that the education value chain plays a crucial role in shaping the workforce and fostering economic development.

“At the foundation of the education value chain lies primary and secondary education, crucial for laying the groundwork for future learning.

However, access to quality early education, especially in rural areas, remains a challenge. This affects children’s ability to proceed to higher education or enter the workforce.

“Despite efforts to increase access to quality education, disparities in resources persist across different regions, particularly in secondary education. Higher education institutions play a critical role in shaping the workforce through specialised training and skills development, but they face challenges such as limited funding and outdated curricula,” Afe said.

According to her, education disparities among socioeconomic groups hinder inclusive growth and poverty reduction efforts, emphasising the need for uniformity in resource allocation and quality improvement.

“Addressing challenges within the education value chain is crucial for workforce development and socioeconomic growth in Nigeria. Our collective efforts are vital in building a skilled and productive workforce that can drive the nation’s growth and development in the years to come.”

Ayodele Olatunde, MD Seplat West Limited at Seplat Energy, represented by Emmanuel Otokhine, the base manager at Western Asset, earlier in his address, said the programme stands as a beacon of the company’s unwavering commitment to championing and empowering educators in their noble quest for excellence.

“The collective mission of the NEPL/Seplat JV is to equip teachers with the tools, knowledge, and resources essential for thriving in today’s dynamic educational landscape while leaving an indelible mark on the lives of their students,” he said.

Akin-Olusoji Akinyele, the group managing director of NewGlobe in his keynote address said there is compelling evidence that improved quality of education would produce a more educated and skilled labour force.