BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

SEPLAT drives sustainability with growing gas business, says Roger Brown

...Wins NGA award for gas industry support

Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, SEPLAT

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, leading indigenous energy company, has identified its fast-growing gas business as a strong catalyst for sustainable development in Nigeria. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, SEPLAT, described this drive as a revolution, indicating that the direction is laudable and highly rewarding to the Nigerian people and the economy at large. Brown…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.