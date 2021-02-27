SEPLAT drives sustainability with growing gas business, says Roger Brown
...Wins NGA award for gas industry support
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, leading indigenous energy company, has identified its fast-growing gas business as a strong catalyst for sustainable development in Nigeria. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, SEPLAT, described this drive as a revolution, indicating that the direction is laudable and highly rewarding to the Nigerian people and the economy at large. Brown…
Comments are closed.