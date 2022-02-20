Selloff.ng launches platform to offer online marketing services

Sellof.ng, an e-commerce platform was recently unveiled to promote online trading for both new and used products and market a wide range of products in Nigeria. The platform was co-founded by Adeyemi Moses, Ibrahim Abdul and Mohammed Sule to provide an enabling environment for online trading services.

Ibrahim Abdul, co-founder, Sellof.ng, said the platform verifies its sellers as part of the registration process before granting permission to operate on the platform while ensuring that listed items are genuine to give all buyers and sellers a scam free e-commerce experience.

However, the founders noted that selloff.ng connects buyers and sellers to transact in a safe environment powered by a multi-layered rigorous verification process which has attracted a rising number of buyers and sellers with a growing market in Nigeria.

While speaking on how the platform operates, Mohammed Sule, co-founder, Sellof.ng, said that potential buyers and sellers will send an opening request via the company’s website at www.sellof.ng for verification which will give automatic permission to operate after being successful.

Meanwhile, Sule disclosed further that after registering on the platform to conduct transactions, merchants are also subjected to further review on scam detection before they can upload their products or engage with buyers on the Sellof.Ng platform.

Sule explains that the platform has thousands of verified sellers from across the 36 states of Nigeria and aims to connect two million buyers before the end of 2022.

According to him, the platform buys and sells products like Cars, Smartphones, Laptops, Houses, Electronics, Appliances, Furniture, Fashion, Health and Agricultural products, Services, and many more, while reassuring safe delivery and security through the verification process.

“Potential sellers send shop opening requests via the company’s website www.selloff.ng. If the verification process is completed and successful, a shop is opened for them automatically, from where they can upload their products, which are also subject to further review (scam-detection) process. Buyers come to the site, find products, and then engage with the seller. Feedback is encouraged on the site based on their experience,” said Adeniyi Moses, co-founder, Selloff.ng.

He further said that the security and scam detection process has positioned the platform to be second to none in terms of genuine products and services in Nigeria. Moses posits that the company connects buyers and sellers to transact in a safe environment powered by a multi-layered rigorous verification process. “This has attracted a rising number of buyers and sellers with a growing market in Nigeria.”