Segilola empowers 46 students, 30 women to strengthen host community ties

Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), a gold exploration and development company in Osun State has awarded scholarships to 46 students to strengthen host community ties.

The company also empowered 30 women in the host communities — Imogbara, Odo-Ijesha and Iperindo, through initiatives promoting entrepreneurship and sustainability.

“It was a truly impactful day, and we’re proud to continue building initiatives that directly address the needs of our host communities,” said Madhurii Sarkar-Amoda, community development and stakeholder manager.

“At Segilola Resources, we see our communities as partners in progress, and we remain committed to making a positive, lasting impact.”

Of the 46 beneficiaries of the scholarships, 20 were secondary school students and 26 in tertiary institutions.

The best-performing students in each category received laptops to enhance their education and prepare them for the tech-driven world.

The initiatives, according to Segilola exemplify its dedication to creating shared value through its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) approach.

The company also equipped the laboratory at Iperindo Secondary School with modern tools and resources to spark interest and competitiveness in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields.

“This initiative provides students with hands-on learning opportunities, preparing them for future careers in science and technology.”

Through the Segilola Women’s Initiative Programme (SWIP), SROL empowered women entrepreneurs in the host communities through essential equipment, tailored training, and ongoing mentorship.

“This year’s programme equipped 30 women with tools to optimise and scale their businesses, including nine multiple grinders, nine melon grinders, six sewing machines, six weaving machines, nine deep freezers (200L) and six digesters

“To date, SWIP has assisted 120 women entrepreneurs in the host communities, fostering economic independence and community resilience.”

The gold exploration company also installed 150 solar-powered streetlights (1,500W each) across its host communities to enhance safety and improve energy access, which underscores the company’s dedication to renewable energy solutions in line with sustainable development goals.

In line with its sustainability goals, SROL installed 150 solar-powered street lights (1,500W each) in one of its host communities.

The event marked another milestone in SROL’s ongoing efforts to contribute meaningfully to its host communities as the company said it was in recognition of the importance of its social license to operate and is steadfast in its mission to deliver lasting benefits.

Reacting to the gesture by SROL, Oba Olusegun Isaiah Adedeji, Atobate II, The Tirimi of Iperindo said: “We thank Segilola for all their efforts all these years. I want to use this opportunity to encourage the beneficiaries to use these items efficiently.” .

