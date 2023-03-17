Schneider Electric unveils energy solutions for Nigerian industries

Schneider Electric has called on Nigerian industries to channel their attention toward current building management systems for optimum operation.

Speaking to journalists, the firm’s product application engineer, Tunde Olumuyiwa, explained that the Nigerian landscape has witnessed a surge in energy costs in the past years, necessitating the need to manage energy usage and minimise costs as well as increasing the demand for value-adding energy solutions.

He stressed the importance of using facility management solutions both with respect to cost-effectiveness and sustainability goals.

Olumuyiwa explained how this can be resolved with the EcoStruxure solutions and the benefits, saying, “The EcoStruxure solutions are designed to minimize energy consumption while maximising performance management in buildings and industries power systems. With the EcoStruxure Building Operation (EBO) and Power Monitoring Expert (PME), FMCGS, hospitality, manufacturing, and construction businesses can efficiently track and manage energy consumption, monitor building systems, observe energy use, combine data from all energy assets, and access real-time and past data with easy-to-use analytics from a central point.

“The EBO and PME solutions simultaneously solve customer-related problems – from lighting, air conditioning, plumbing and water monitoring, access, and security – EcoStruxure provides a value-added package inclusive and tailored to a customer’s specific need.”

He highlighted the adverse effects of the absence of building management systems in Nigerian businesses.

According to him, “Operating today without proper systems management triggers excessive expenditure on energy, less effective operation and therefore reduced customer satisfaction.”

Nigeria is committed to reducing the generation of emissions across the energy sector below 20 percent by 2030.

Therefore, adopting the Schneider Electric EcoStruxure innovation works in sync with advancing Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

When asked how the solutions can be deployed to existing businesses and be efficient, Olumuyiwa highlighted significant add-ons of the EcoStruxure solutions, “EBO and PME can be deployed at any stage from construction phase of a building or any phase by an expert. More importantly, they can be combined to deliver the best results in industries and guarantee management efficiency. Investing in these solutions will help with smooth building monitoring, and resource conservation while delivering top-notch services,” he added.

The Global Building Management System Market is projected to reach $33.83 billion by 2030 from $12.73 billion in 2022. Therefore, the need to manage energy resources locally derives its importance from both global and national perspectives.