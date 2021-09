Schneider Electric, a digital transformation, energy management and automation company, has been ranked the world’s most sustainable corporation, in a prestigious annual list compiled by Corporate Knights, a media and research company focused on corporate sustainability performance. The recognition which coincides with Schneider Electric’s announcement of its accelerated sustainability programme marks a big jump from…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login