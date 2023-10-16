SBM Intelligence names Ikemesit Effiong as new partner

SBM Intelligence, an African geopolitical risk consulting firm has announced Ikemesit Effiong as its new partner.

Effiong has been with the firm for over five years where he was serving most recently as head of research, according to a statement.

“From leading our work with non-profits to launching some of our landmark products including ‘The Economics of Kidnapping’ report and the Health Preparedness Index, Ikemesit is a valuable asset to SBM Intelligence and to our clients,” Cheta Nwanze, lead partner at SBM Intelligence said.

He added that Effiong is a brilliant analyst, skilled communicator and trusted advisor. “I am confident that he will continue to make significant contributions to our firm and the field of geopolitical risk consulting.”

According to the firm, Effiong will continue to lead SBM Intelligence’s research team and will also play a key role in driving the firm’s overall strategic direction and growth.

“I am thrilled to be elevated to partner at SBM Intelligence. I am proud to be a part of such a talented and dedicated team and I am committed to helping our clients navigate Africa’s complex and challenging economic and geopolitical landscape,” said Effiong.

Effiong is an expert in geopolitical risk, with a deep understanding of the Nigerian and African political landscape. He is a lawyer with more than a decade’s experience in law, politics, policy consulting, public relations, and public administration, he is a skilled researcher, analyst, and communicator.

His work has been featured in leading publications such as The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, and Foreign Policy. He is also a regular commentator on geopolitical issues on television and radio.