SanlamAllianz announces merger, launches in Ghana

Sanlam and Allianz have announced the launch of their joint venture brand, SanlamAllianz, in Ghana. This follows the regulatory approvals the Sanlam and Allianz businesses in Ghana obtained recently to merge and rebrand to SanlamAllianz.

The SanlamAllianz joint venture, which was launched in September 2023, is the leading pan-African non-banking financial services company, which operates in 27 countries across the continent.

The CEOs of the two businesses are Tawiah Ben-Ahmed, chief executive officer/MD of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Ghana, and Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley, chief executive officer/MD of SanlamAllianz General Insurance Ghana.

SanlamAllianz’s ambition is to leverage its global and pan-African expertise, and unlock growth in Africa’s high-potential economies, in line with its purpose to empower generations to be financially confident, secure, and prosperous. This will be achieved through supporting financial inclusion through innovative, cutting-edge technology and diverse financial services that create shared value for all stakeholders.

Heinie Werth, SanlamAllianz CEO said, “Launching the SanlamAllianz brand in Ghana marks a new milestone for us and the broader financial services market and our commitment to doing business in Ghana. It demonstrates our strategy to leverage our expertise to create leading businesses in the economies where we choose to operate and supports our intention to enable access to financial services.”

“The joint venture will also leverage the combined economies of scale of our shareholders, Sanlam and Allianz, as well as greater distribution opportunities, shared knowledge, and existing partnerships in telecommunications and bancassurance to benefit our customers,” Werth added.