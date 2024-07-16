Samsung unveils new AI-enabled Galaxy Z foldables

Samsung has announced the launch of its new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, along with Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro at the Galaxy Unpacked in Lagos.

Earlier in the year, Samsung began the launch of AI on mobile through the power of Galaxy AI.

According to the firm, the new releases present an opportunity to maximise AI capabilities.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, noted that, ““Samsung’s long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era.

“Now, we are excited to bring these two complementary technologies together and unlock new possibilities for users around the world. Our foldables meet the unique needs of every user and now enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an experience like never before,” he added.

According to the firm, the Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools that maximise the large screen and significantly enhance productivity like the Note Assist on Samsung Notes which offers translation, summaries, and auto formatting for simple and easy meeting notes.