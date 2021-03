Determined to enhance capacity development among young Nigerians, Samsung Electronics has built and donated an innovation hub to Yaba College of Education. Dae Hee Kim, managing director, Samsung Nigeria said at the unveiling of the centre that Samsung recognises the role technology plays in nationbuilding and has created an innovation hub to support the dreams…

