RxAll targets boost of digital infrastructure in Ilorin pharmacies

The opportunity to boost digital operations has increased for pharmacies in Ilorin as RxAll a health-tech platform that provides digital infrastructure to pharmacies has expanded to Ita Elepe, Ilorin.

This comes as part of its mission to make quality healthcare accessible.

The company works with drug regulatory agencies and other stakeholders to reduce fake medicines and ensure patients receive verified drugs from appropriate manufacturers, increasing their sales and patients’ health outcomes.

Kofar Mogaji, a chieftain of Ita Elepa while inaugurating the new outlet lauded the initiative, describing it as a major stride toward making the community stronger and more self-reliant.

“This pharmacy is not just a building. It is a symbol of progress, care, and unity. RxGO Pharmacy will be providing top-notch healthcare services right here at home. No longer will our friends and family need to travel long distances to access essential medications and healthcare advice. Our community’s health and well-being will be in our hands,” he said.

He further commended Adebayo Alonge who is the spearhead of the initiative pushing for improved access to high-quality healthcare across the country.

Speaking at the commission of the RXGO outlet, Alonge said it is essential for pharmacies to continue to move closer to the people as a result of the strong need for quality healthcare in the country.

According to him, the concept of RXGO is to ensure that proximity within the shortest possible distance towards ensuring that there is quality healthcare.

It is our desire to increase access to affordable, high-quality medicines for everyone across the world, starting with Africa, he said.

He added that “the way we go about that is to build a platform that enables hospitals, pharmacies, and wholesalers to authenticate drugs and provide solutions to automate management, financing, and invoicing so that drugs are always accessible and affordable”.

The unveiling of the new RXGo outlet provided an opportunity for free medical checkups for members of the community.